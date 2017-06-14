U.S. Steel -4% as analyst warns of another guidance cut

U.S. Steel (X -4.2% ) plunges after Axiom Capital analyst Gordon Johnson predicts the company will be forced to cut its EBITDA guidance again when it reports later this summer.

Johnson says his "proprietary X EBITDA guidance tracker analysis" points to another ~28% cut; "on average, using a 90% confidence interval, over four observations (2Q16-1Q17), our approach has predicted X’s EBITDA within 96% of the guided number - X began guiding EBITDA this way in 4Q15."

Johnson, an establish bear on U.S. Steel, rates X as a Sell with downside to $14 by year-end.