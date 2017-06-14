Spark New Zealand, Nokia team on network upgrade partnership

Spark New Zealand (OTCPK:SPKKY +2% , OTCPK:NZTCF +1.3% ) is using a strategic partnership with Nokia (NOK -0.2% ) to revamp its core infrastructure ahead of anticipated growth tied to adoption of 5G technology and the Internet of Things.

It's a "step change" in the core and backhaul network, they say, and Spark says it's committed to keeping New Zealand among the forefront of 5G countries.

Nokia's IP/MPLS solutions are behind hundreds of networks worldwide, including Spark's broadband over wireless service.

The deal, set for three years, will exploit Nokia's 7250 Interconnect Router R6 (which features terabit capacity and high-port density and a wide range of interconnectivity options).