Actinium's webinar on lead product candidate Iomab-B fails to excite investors; shares down 27% in a week

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM -18.7% ) continues the slide that began last week. Shares have lost 27% of their value in four trading days. On Monday, the company hosted a webinar to update investors on lead product candidate, Orphan Drug-tagged Iomab-B, a radiotherapy used to prepare and condition leukemia patients for a bone marrow transplant.

It is currently being evaluated in a Phase 3 study called SIERRA. The primary endpoint is durable complete remission lasting at least 180 days. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated final data collection date for the primary outcome measure is April 2018.