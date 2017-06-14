TransCanada to move forward with $2B expansion of NGTL System

TransCanada (TRP -0.2% ) announces a new $2B expansion program on its NOVA Gas Transmission System, based on new contracted customer demand for ~3B cf/day of incremental firm receipt and delivery services.

TRP says the expansion program will be comprised of numerous projects that will in aggregate include 171 miles of NPS 16 to NPS 48 pipeline, 150 MW of compression at five compressor stations, new meter stations and other associated facilities.

Construction is expected to start in early 2019, with initial projects expected to be in service in Q4 2019 and final projects in service by Q2 2021.