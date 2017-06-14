Jefferies at E3: Activision, EA setting up for strong holidays

The first day of E3 has led to an increase in confidence at Jefferies in two videogame industry leaders: Activision Blizzard (ATVI +1.2% ) and Electronic Arts (EA +0.6% ).

It's due in large part to shifting game slates: The two are "well positioned" for the holidays with some competition clearing out, including a delay in Red Dead Redemption 2 (TTWO +1% ) to spring 2018 from a previously planned fall release.

That means key holiday games will be Activision's Destiny 2 and Call of Duty: WWII, and EA's Star Wars: Battlefront 2, along with Ubisoft's (UBSFY +1.6% ) Assassin's Creed Origins, says Jefferies' Timothy O'Shea.

The new Call of Duty is drawing heavy attention at the show so far, along with the Star Wars sequel, says Piper Jaffray's Michael Olson.