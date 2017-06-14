EPA extends delay of Obama methane rule to two years

The EPA said yesterday that it would propose a two-year stay of the Obama administration's oil and gas industry methane emissions standards while the agency reconsiders the regulation.

The move would extend the 90-day administrative stay announced on May 31 of previous EPA rules requiring oil and gas companies to capture leaking emissions, obtain engineer certifications and install leak detention devices.

Obama's EPA had finalized the rule last May as part of a federal effort to cut pollution of methane; drillers say the rule would be costly and duplicative, and have urged Trump administration regulators to reconsider the measure.

