Acacia Mining and Tanzania agree to talks over taxes, exports

Acacia Mining (OTC:ABGLF) and Tanzanian officials agree to talks to try to settle a dispute over taxes, royalties and exports.

Acacia will pay all outstanding money it owes the government and cooperate to build a smelter, according to a Tanzanian government statement after Pres. Magufuli met John Thornton, Chairman of Barrick Gold (ABX +0.3% ), which owns 63.9% of Acacia.

Acacia's market value has been cut nearly in half to ~$1.4B since Tanzania banned the export of unprocessed ore in March, part of a push for the construction of a local smelter to make the country's gold exports more valuable.

In a June 13 memo to employees, Acacia CEO Brad Gordon said the company's "very existence" had been jeopardized by the government's accusations.