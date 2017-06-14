China OKs imports of two new GMO crop varieties from Dow, Monsanto

China's government approves imports of two new varieties of genetically modified crops, a move that follows a pledge to accelerate a review of biotech seed applications as part of a new trade deal with the Trump administration.

The decision, which affects genetically engineered corn and soybean varieties developed by Dow Chemical (DOW -1.1% ) and Monsanto (MON -0.1% ), will help clear a backlog of biotech seeds that have awaited approval from China, in some cases for years.

China does not permit the planting of GMO food crops but does allow imports, such as soybeans, for use in its animal feed industry.