Rough session for banks as rates plunge

Might the FOMC surprise with no rate hike this afternoon? There's a buying panic at the long end of the Treasury curve, with the 10-year yield down 10 basis points to 2.115% - another low for the year, and a level not seen since the day after the U.S. election.

Meanwhile at the short end, traders are pricing in only this afternoon's rate hike, and then nothing more for 2017.

There was some weak economic data this morning - retail sales had their worst month since Jan. 2016, and core CPI continues to fall - but it's hard to imagine this news causing a 10 basis point drop in the 10-year.

The major averages are flat, but the KBW Bank ETF (KBE -1.7% ) and KBW Regional Bank ETF (KRE -1.5% ) are both sharply lower - partly reversing a big run higher over the previous week.

Bank of America (BAC -1.6% ), Citigroup (C -1% ), JPMorgan (JPM -1.4% ), Morgan Stanley (MS -1.7% ), U.S. Bancorp (USB -1.5% ), New York Community (NYCB -2.3% ), PNC Financial (PNC -1.2% )

ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, UYG, IYF, FNCL, BTO, IYG, FXO, SEF, RYF, FINU, XLFS, FINZ, RWW, FAZZ, JHMF, FNCF