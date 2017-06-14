Apple supplier Foxconn eyes Wisconsin for U.S. plant

|About: Apple Inc. (AAPL)|By:, SA News Editor

Foxconn’s (OTC:FXCOF) proposed U.S. factory might have a Wisconsin address, according to the Associated Press.

A source tells AP that Wisconsin officials and Foxconn are in discussions about the plant but provides no additional details. 

Michigan remains in the mix as a possible location due to the proximity of the automotive industry. 

The AP doesn’t specify whether the discussions involve Foxconn’s proposed smartphone panel plant, which would supply Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) among others, or the proposed large-format display panel plant with Sharp. Or the discussions could involve both projects.   