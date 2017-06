The Trump administration is expected to announce later today that it will end gainful employment regulations set up under President Obama.

The goal of the regulations was to lower student default rates, but Secretary Betsy DeVos argues that they need to be improved to be fairer to the private sector.

Education and training services stocks in order of market cap: EDU, LOPE, NORD, LAUR, HMHC, CHGG, TEDU, STRA, CPLA, LRN, CECO, BPI, GPX, APEI, COE, DL, FC, ABCD, HLG, ATAI, LINC, NAUH.