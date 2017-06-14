Upcoming iPhones to have wireless charging, waterproofing

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone launches attract a deluge of anonymous rumors, but occasionally a supplier provides the information. Nikkei reports that supplier Wistron confirms the new phones will feature wireless charging and a more waterproof design.

"Assembly process for the previous generations of [iPhones] have not changed much, though new features like waterproof and wireless charging now require some different testing, and waterproof function will alter the assembly process a bit," says Wistron president and CEO Robert Hwang.

Wistron will supply about half of the screens for the 5.5-inch iPhone with Foxconn filling the rest of the orders.