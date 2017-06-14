Fed lifts rates by 25 basis points, details balance sheet unwinding plan

As expected the Federal Reserve boosts the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points to 1%-1.25%.

Looking at the policy statement, the Fed expects to begin shrinking its balance sheet at some point this year. More details in the Policy Normalization Principles and Plans.

The vote in favor was unanimous.

Moving to the economic projects, the "dots" continue to show an expectation for one more rate hike this year, and a terminal Fed Funds rate (roughly by the end of 2019) of 2.9% (actually down a hair from 3% seen in March).

The UE rate is now seen ending 2017 at 4.3% vs. 4.5% expected three months ago. It's seen at 4.2% by year-end 2019 vs. 4.5% expected three months ago.

Core PCE inflation is now seen ending 2017 at just 1.7% vs. 1.9% expected three months ago, but still getting to 2% next year and 2019.