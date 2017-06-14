Anadarko Petroleum -4% as Barclays downgrades to Underweight

Anadarko Petroleum (APC -4% ) is downgraded to Underweight from Equal Weight with a $42 price target, cut from $52, at Barclays, which believes low multiples are appropriate for APC's "short-lived " Gulf of Mexico assets and that E&P investors should value the MLP assets at less than market prices.

Barclays also thinks the stock has benefited too much from investor excitement about U.S. light tight oil even though only roughly a third of Q1 oil volumes were from the U.S. onshore.

Energy shares are broadly lower today as crude oil prices drop to YTD lows following inventory data showing a smaller than expected draw.