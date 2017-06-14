Mattel volatile after lively investor day

As expected, Mattel's (NASDAQ:MAT) investor day was lively.

The company slashed its quarterly dividend to $0.15 per share from $0.38 and lowered expectations for Q2 revenue growth.

CEO Margo Georgiadis talked about the global pivot in the toy industry to mobile and digital. She noted 85% of children between the ages of three and five have access to a tablet. Mattel's strategy goals this year include building our Power Brands into "360 connected" systems of play and experiences, accelerating growth in emerging markets and transformating the innovation pipeline.

Mattel's CFO announced that no annual guidance would be forthcoming.

Shares of Mattel are down 1.39% after initially falling 5% when the dividend cut was tipped.

Mattel investor day webcast