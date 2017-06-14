Treasurys hang on to big gains post-FOMC

As expected, the Fed boosted rates 25 basis points minutes ago. Even as the central bank cut its view for inflation this year to 1.7%, it continues to believe a return to 2% is in store for 2018.

The 10-year Treasury yield remains down 9 basis points to 2.12% (it was down about 10 bps prior to the rate decision). TLT +1.75% , TBT -3.5%

Growth projections remain about the same.

The median projection of the Fed Funds rate for year-end 2017 continues to be 1.4% (roughly one more rate hike), and for 2018, 2.1%. The projection for 2019 is trimmed to 2.9% from 3%.

Previously: Fed lifts rates by 25 basis points, details balance sheet unwinding plan (June 14)