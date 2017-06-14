RBC Capital sees earnings beat from Kroger

Kroger (KR -0.2% ) is due to report FQ1 earnings tomorrow before the opening bell. Analysts expect the grocery store operator to report revenue of $35.65B and EPS of $0.58. Identical-store sales are seen falling 0.7% Y/Y.

RBC Capital thinks those consensus marks are too low given competitive closures (Marsh in Indiana/Ohio area, Bi-Lo/Winn-Dixie in Southeast) and deflationary headwinds in key categories (produce, protein, dairy).

Sources: Bloomberg and Yahoo Finance

Shares of Kroger head into the report about 5% higher than where they stood 90 days ago.