Nokia's fast routers pursue Web-scale customer base

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) is taking aim at rivals Cisco (CSCO -0.2% ) and Juniper Networks (JNPR -1.6% ) with the market's fastest routers, an outgrowth of its multibillion-dollar acquisition of Alcatel-Lucent's IP Networking business.

The routers, based on the FP4 silicon, the world's fastest network chips, can handle heavier "next-gen" demands such as virtual reality and high-speed mobile, and are intended to help win business with "Web-scale" clients like Google, Facebook and Amazon.com.

A lot of those clients just want speed, ACG Research's Ray Mota tells Reuters. The new gear "gives them an opportunity to approach the core network market with more credibility and gain some traction there."

Those new clients could offset flatness among Nokia's traditional telecom base as well.

The new products will ship in Q4.