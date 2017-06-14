Nvidia highlights self-driving car AI at Senate hearing

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Automotive head Rob Csongor testifies in front of a Senate committee today about the importance of artificial intelligence in self-driving cars.

The Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee was hearing from a panel of manufacturers and industry experts about autonomous vehicle testing and deployment

“Our technology is being used by more than 225 automotive companies worldwide, including Audi, Tesla, Toyota, Volvo, Mercedes and others. We are now at the point where we can create AI systems that have levels of perception and performance far beyond humans, and importantly, do not get distracted, fatigued or impaired,” says Csongor.

Csongor specifically mentioned the AI capabilities of Nvidia’s Drive PX computing platform.

Legislation has lagged behind innovation in autonomous vehicles and the panel discussed the need for nationwide standards that would allow for more thorough testing during development.