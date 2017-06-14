Shell's cash flow generation to become more consistent, RBC says

Investors underappreciate Royal Dutch Shell's (RDS.A, RDS.B) cash flow generation potential, and the company should enjoy "more consistent delivery over the next few years," RBC Capital analysts say in reiterating their Outperform rating on the stock.

RBC sees four key items that could act as catalysts for Shell shares: delivery of new growth volumes, paying down debt, removing the scrip dividend in H1 2018, and providing "consistent organic dividend coverage."

Separately, Mark Gainsborough, Shell’s head of new energies, tells Bloomberg that offshore wind projects attracting billions of dollars of investment will become “the energy backbone” for European countries, and Shell's expertise in managing risk will make it a market leader in developing clean energy.