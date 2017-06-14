Goodrich Petroleum reveals strong results from Louisiana gas well

Goodrich Petroleum (GDP +1.5% ) is higher even as most other energy company stocks swoon, after reporting better than expected results from a Haynesville shale gas well in Louisiana.

GDP says its Wurtsbaugh 25&24 No. 1 well, which was fracked with ~4K lbs. of proppant per ft. on a 9K-ft. lateral, achieved a 24-hour peak rate of 31M cf/day.

The company expects to spud its next well, the Franks 25&24 No. 1, in mid-July with a planned 10K-ft. lateral, and plans to drill and complete two additional long lateral wells later in the year.

GDP also says its recent acquisition of a 600-acre lease adjacent to its existing acreage in Red River Parish, La., will allow it to expand activity with five 10K-ft. laterals and one additional 4,600-ft. lateral.