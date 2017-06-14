Guggenheim buys the Macy's story

Guggenheim remains convinced that Macy's (M +1% ) is an "iconic brand at a good value" after meeting with the company's upper management.

Analyst Robert Drbul points to Macy's merchandising initiatives on big-ticket items and sees upside with the Backstage business.

His positive view on Macy's (Buy, $26 PT) is also based on the prospect of some real estate moves.

Drubl: "Macy's continues to evaluate all of its real estate opportunities including whether it should sell a store, sell off a parking field or an off parcel; team with a developer and contribute a property; and/or co-invest with a developer, as management remains focused on creating value for shareholders in various forms. Macy's has monetized various stores, including the Brooklyn, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, and Men's Union Square locations, and plans for the flagship Herald Square location in NYC are being developed."

Shares of Macy's are down 37.2% YTD.