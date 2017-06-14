IDC: IoT spending to hit $800B in 2017

IDC updates the firm’s predictions of worldwide IoT spending to include $800B in spending this year (+16.7% Y/Y).

2021 forecast expects spending to hit $1.4T.

Largest IoT segments in 2017: manufacturing operations: $105B; smart grids for utilities: $56B; freight monitoring: $50B; product asset management: $45B; and smart building tech: $40B.

Growth segments expected to soar in 2021 include smart home tech with an anticipated 19.8% CAGR, airport automation with 33.4% CAGR, and electric vehicle charging with 21.1% CAGR.