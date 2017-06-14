Gold miners sell off as spot price falls following Fed rate hike

Gold miners post broad losses as spot gold prices drop after the Fed forged ahead with an interest rate increase and additional plans to tighten monetary policy; gold futures now -0.6% to $1,260.40/oz.

SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD -0.6% ) retreats back towards yesterday's lows of the week near the $120 level.

Among the bigger precious metal names: ABX -2.1% , GG -3.1% , NEM -2.2% , AEM -4.4% , WPM -3.1% , KGC -3% , EGO -3.3% , RGLD -2.2% , IAG -7% .

Bloomberg Intelligence wrote earlier this week that if the trend of the current rate tightening cycle is sustained, gold should bottom within a few days of today’s FOMC meeting, if history is a guide.

Source: Bloomberg First Word

