Microsoft joins open source Cloud Foundry Foundation

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) continues to bet on the cloud as a new member of The Cloud Foundry Foundation, a not-for-profit that oversees the development of the eponymous platform as a service.

Microsoft’s Azure rents open source cloud applications needed for enterprise IT customers. The cloud app list includes Hadoop, OpenStack and Cloud Foundry.

The company joins the Foundation as a gold member, which costs $100K per year but comes with the potential to nominate a member to the Foundation’s board.

“By joining the Cloud Foundry Foundation, we will be able to work with members to contribute to foundation initiatives and bring a wider range of solutions to Microsoft Azure for our customers and the community,” says Microsoft partner director Corey Sanders.