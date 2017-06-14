Adamis showing volatility ahead of FDA decision on generic EpiPen

Thinly traded micro cap Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) had an up-and-down day ahead of tomorrow's expected FDA decision on its generic version of Mylan's emergency allergy med EpiPen (epinephrine injection).

Shares were down early, clawed back into the green, but then could not hold on to the gain. Shares ended the session up a fraction on lower-than-normal volume.

According to Bloomberg, short interest has dropped to ~5% of the float versus 12% in March.

