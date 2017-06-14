Whole Foods CEO takes aim at Jana Partners

There's tough words out from Whole Foods Market (NASDAQ:WFM) CEO John Mackey to activist investor Jana Partners in an interview with Texas Monthly.

While the full Mackey interview is worth the read, the below few sentences provide a pretty good summary of where the exec stands.

"We need to get better, and we’re doing that. But these guys just want to sell us, because they think they can make forty or fifty percent in a short period of time. They’re greedy bastards, and they’re putting a bunch of propaganda out there, trying to destroy my reputation and the reputation of Whole Foods, because it’s in their self-interest to do so.”

Jana Partners holds ~8% stake in WFM.