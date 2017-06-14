Jabil beats estimates, guidance strong; shares up over 5%

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Q3 report beat EPS and revenue estimates. Core operating income was $113.8M and Jabil ended quarter with $743.9M in cash and equivalents.

Q4 guidance includes $4.7B to $5.1B in revenue, compared to $4.79B consensus, and $0.50 to $0.74 EPS, which consensus puts at $0.62.

Segment Q4 forecasts: Diversified Manufacturing Services expected to remain growth segment with 26% sales increase on the prior year’s quarter; Electronics Manufacturing Services expecting a more modest 2% improvement.

Press release

Jabil shares are up 5.29% aftermarket.