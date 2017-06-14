Ampco-Pittsburgh announces suspension of quarterly dividend

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation (NYSE:AP) announced that the Board of Directors has suspended the Corporation’s quarterly cash dividend, beginning with the Q217.

CEO John Stanik: “Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation is in a period of growth. The decision to suspend the dividend is an effort to deliver value to shareholders by preserving liquidity for investments in that growth, including working capital, capital expenditures and acquisitions, and for the repayment of debt, We believe this dividend decision will maintain the Corporation’s ability to remain focused on our strategic initiatives, ultimately increasing profitability and providing long-term value to our shareholders. The Board of Directors will continue regularly to assess the Corporation’s allocation of capital and evaluate the possibility of reinstating the dividend.”