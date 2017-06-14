Stocks settle mixed after rate hike, but Dow closes at new high

Stocks ended mixed after swinging between gains and losses following the Fed's expected rate hike announcement, with the Dow closing at another all-time high but the S&P and Nasdaq losing ground.

Although the consensus seems to expect one additional rate hike this year, many doubt that a third rate hike will happen before the year's end, with the CME FedWatch Tool assigning an implied probability of 47% to such an event.

The energy sector (-1.8%) tumbled to the bottom of the day's leaderboard, as U.S. crude oil sank 3.5% to a seven-month low $44.79/bbl after the EIA reported a smaller than expected draw of 1.7M barrels in crude stocks and a build of 2.1M barrels in gasoline inventories for the week ended May 9.

The financial sector (+0.2%) retraced a sharp early loss following the FOMC decision, settling higher for the sixth straight session, but a flattening of the yield curve, usually seen as a negative for the financial industry's bottom line, held down gains.

In U.S. Treasurys, the spread between the two-year and the 10-year note fell by 4 bps, with the 10-year yield settling 6 bps lower at 2.15% and the two-year yield slipping by 2 bps to 1.35%.