Digital Turbine dips on worse-than-expected Q4 loss

Digital Turbine (APPS -2% ) has turned still lower after hours, -2.1% , after posting Q4 earnings with a wider-than-expected loss on slightly lower revenues.

Revenue beat expectations and came in slightly higher than even the seasonally strong third quarter. But net loss on a GAAP basis was $6.9M and EBITDA came in at -$0.7M (vs. -$2M expected).

Gross margin rose to 28% from Q3's 24% as the mix shifts to higher-margin operators and OEMs business.

It's guiding to Q1 revenue of about $25M (vs. $24.2M expected) and "further sequential improvement in non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA." It also says it expected that EBITDA measure to be positive for fiscal 2018.

Press Release