Duke Energy knew about coal ash risk, insurers say

Insurance companies say they are not obligated to help pay for Duke Energy's (NYSE:DUK) multi-billion dollar coal ash cleanup because DUK long knew about but did nothing to reduce the threat of groundwater contamination.

The claim is in a filing by lawyers for nearly 30 U.S. and international insurance companies that were sued by DUK in March to force them to cover part of the utility's coal ash cleanup costs in North and South Carolina.

DUK says the insurance policies generally promise to help pay for property damage "caused by an occurrence," even if liability for an incident does not become known until decades later.

The insurance companies say they are not on the hook to pay, because DUK stored its coal ash in unlined pits as part of its normal practices, thus any property damage "was caused intentionally, by or at Duke's direction."

DUK was well aware that burning coal to generate electricity leaves byproducts containing toxic substances that can contaminate groundwater, according to the insurers.