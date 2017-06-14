Qatar signs $12B deal for Boeing F-15 jets

Qatar will sign a deal to buy as many as 36 Boeing (NYSE:BA) F-15 fighter jets from the U.S., despite efforts by Saudi Arabia and other neighboring countries to isolate the country for what they say is its support of terrorist groups and Iran.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Mattis and Qatar's Defense Minister completed the $12B agreement today in Washington, according to the Pentagon; Congress last year approved a sale of as many as 72 F-15s in an agreement valued at as much as $21B.

The deal is the latest in a string of mixed messages sent by the U.S. administration: Pres. Trump appears to back Saudi Arabia, Secretary of State Tillerson has tried to take a more neutral tone, and the Defense Department has praised Qatar, which hosts the regional headquarters for U.S. Central Command, which includes a major air base the U.S. depends on to target Islamic State.