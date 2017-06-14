Oil drillers face retrenchment possibility as crude continues lower

Fracking service providers may be hit especially hard if oil prices fall any further, if E&P companies borrow a tactic from last year’s slump in saving money by doing the initial drilling but not the final frack jobs that complete wells.

Analysts and company officials say a drop to $40/bbl oil could halt rig growth for smaller drillers in less active U.S. shale basins, and undercut efforts by fracking service providers such as Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN) to raise their fees.

Oil at $45/bbl “slows most U.S. shale plays" - including the Bakken, gassier parts of Eagle Ford and the Niobrara - and under $40, the SCOOP play in Oklahoma and even the Delaware and Wolfcamp formations in the prolific Permian Basin start losing money, UBS analysts say.

Oil and gas companies should consider cutting their growth forecasts now but probably will not, Mizuho’s Tim Rezvan says, since 2017 production is largely locked in with new drilling rigs in place, but companies may discuss possible reductions to 2018 estimates when they report Q2 earnings.

