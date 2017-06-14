Oil crisis likely "will continue a little longer," Occidental Petro CEO says

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) CEO Vicki Hollub predicts U.S. oil prices will rise to "a solid $50 or above" over the next 12 months but that it is still too soon to say the oil crisis over.

"Inventories need to come down more," she tells Fortune. "There needs to be more certainty around the price today. Although we're close to $50, there's still uncertainty in the markets around whether it's going to stay at $50 or whether it's going to go lower."

Hollub also says OXY expects to raise oil production over the next few years to pre-downturn levels, up by 80K boe/day, or ~14% over the company's 2016 output from ongoing operations.