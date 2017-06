China Aircraft Leasing agrees to buy 50 Boeing (NYSE:BA) 737 MAX jets for a list price of $5.8B, in the latest example of Asian carriers ramping up their fleets as air travel gains momentum across China, India and Southeast Asia.

China Aircraft Leasing, which now owns and manages 87 aircraft, says the jets will be delivered through 2023.

The deal is the company’s first purchase from Boeing, and the final price will be arrived after discussions on discounts that are customary in the industry.