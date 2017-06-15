Columbia Sportswear appoints Chief Financial Officer and Chief Transformation Officer

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM) promotes Jim Swanson as the company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and Peter Rauch as the company’s Senior Vice President and Chief Transformation Officer.

“I am excited to share the appointment of these two new leaders as we continue to organize around the new operating model we announced last week,” Tim Boyle, Columbia’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented. “Jim’s deep knowledge of the company’s business and his proven financial management skills will provide great insight and continuity as we move forward with our strategic business initiatives. Similarly, Peter’s global financial and operational experience will enable him to play a key role leading change initiatives to support our commitment to being a brand-led, consumer-first organization and to successfully execute on our strategic plan. I look forward to working with both Jim and Peter in their new roles.”

Swanson and Rauch will report to EVP and COO Tom Cusick., effective July 1.

