Central bank fun day

China's central bank has left interest rates unchanged, unlike its decision in March when it raised rates within hours of the Federal Reserve's hike.

The Swiss National Bank held its negative rates, stating the move and its willingness to intervene in the forex market will ease pressure on the franc.

Attention now shifts to the Bank of England, which could be more inclined to maintain its loose monetary policy following last week's surprise election results.

Today and tomorrow will also see rate decisions in Turkey, Russia and Japan.