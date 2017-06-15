TG's triple combo therapy shows encouraging efficacy in treatment-resistant blood cancers in early-stage study

Updated data from a Phase 1/1b clinical trial assessing TG Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:TGTX) TG-1101 + TGR-1202 + bendamustine in patients with treatment-resistant diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma (FL) show response rates as high as 100%. The results were presented at the 14th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma in Lugano, Switzerland.

In 24 patients evaluated for efficacy, there was a 100% (n=4/4) objective response rate (ORR), including two complete responders, in patients with relapsed DLBCL. In 12 patients with refractory DLBCL, the ORR was 50%, including five complete responders. In eight patients with relapsed/refractory FL, the ORR was 88% (n=7/8) including 4 complete responders.

TG-1101 (ublituximab) is an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody. TGR-1202 (umbralisib) is a next-generation PI3K inhibitor and bendamustine is a chemotherapeutic agent.

Enrollment in the DLBCL arm in the company's registration study should commence this summer.