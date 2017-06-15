Stratasys announces supersonic three-year deal with Boom

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) announces a new three-year agreement with supersonic passenger travel company Boom Supersonic to use Stratasys’ 3D printing tech in aircraft production. Terms of the agreement not disclosed.

Boom will leverage the 3D printing tech and materials to improve the efficiency and cost of creating production-grade aircraft parts. Boom hopes to have its XB-1 supersonic demonstrator ready for a test flight next year.

"Boom is working towards a major breakthrough in supersonic, commercial airline travel - and we're excited Stratasys is now playing a strategic role in helping them achieve their goals. We are proud to add Boom Supersonic to a roster of leading aerospace companies successfully implementing our additive manufacturing solutions to deliver new innovations in aviation," says Stratasys President of Americas Rich Garrity.