Futures point to opening losses

U.S. stock equity futures are flashing red, with technology and bank shares taking a hit in premarket trading. Dow -0.4% ; S&P 500 -0.7% ; Nasdaq -1.2% .

Along with a reassessment of tech stocks, investors are continuing to digest the Fed's hawkish message amid reports that President Trump is being investigated for possible obstruction of justice.

Oil is under $45/bbl, gold is 1.2% lower at $1261/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.14%.

