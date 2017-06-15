Leaner Bob Evans Farms tops earnings estimates

Bob Evans Farms (NASDAQ:BOBE) trades higher after besting estimates with its FQ4 report.

The company points to an increased mix of sales of side-dish products with higher margins and reduced sausage pricing as positive factors during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Bob Evans expected full-year revenue of $470M and EPS of $2.06 to $2.24.

"We are now focusing our attention on capitalizing on the growth opportunities in our refrigerated side-dish business while completing the integration of Pineland Farms Potato Company," says CEO Mike Townley.

