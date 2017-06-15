More hawkish central bank action has precious metals back in the red

Yesterday it was Janet Yellen's dismissal of any evidence that the economy and/or inflation might be slowing which sent gold reversing from gain to loss.

This morning, the Bank of England kept rates on hold, but that body seems to be moving faster than expected toward tighter policy. The hold decision attracted just five MPC members, with the other three voting to hike.

Both gold and silver had tried to rally overnight, but the two are now back in the red.

GLD -0.25% , SLV -0.4% premarket

ETFs: GLD, IAU, AGQ, PHYS, USLV, SGOL, ZSL, UGLD, UGL, DGP, GLL, GTU, GLDI, DZZ, OUNZ, DSLV, DGLD, DGL, DBS, DGZ, GYEN, GEUR, GLDW, UBG, USV, GHS, SHNY, GHE, DULL, QGLDX