HTG Molecular and Qiagen preparing to begin development work on next-gen companion diagnostic test for pharma firm; HTG up 21% premarket

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) is up 21% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that it has entered into a statement of work (SOW) with a subsidiary of Qiagen N.V. (NASDAQ:QGEN) for the initial phase of a multi-stage project to develop a next-generation sequencing-based companion diagnostic assay for an unnamed pharmaceutical firm. The work will support one of the pharma company's development and commercialization programs.

QGEN will pay HTGM low single-digit millions for the initial work performed under the SOW and both companies will share in the net profits generated in the initial phase.