Engility won $42M task order from U.S. Air Force Space Systems

Engility (NYSE:EGL) won a $42M task order from the U.S. Air Force to advise and assist their Space and Missile Systems Engineering Directorate at Los Angeles Air Force Base to ensure their space and launch vehicles are mission ready.

“This new win deepens our partnership with the Space and Missile Systems Center and Air Force Space Command,” said Engility CEO Lynn Dugle. “Our team will deliver in-depth domain knowledge and systems expertise to help the Air Force enhance the safety and performance of space vehicles.”

While conducting independent readiness reviews, the Engility team will provide technical analysis and risk assessments in a variety of areas such as reviewing and verifying space systems, ground systems and launch systems. The team’s tasks will help ensure analyzed systems are built properly and will perform reliably over the entire mission lifespan.

