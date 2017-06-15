South Africa to require local mines be 30% black-owned

Miners including Anglo American (OTCPK:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY), Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY), Impala Platinum (OTCQX:IMPUY), Lonmin (OTC:LNMIF) and South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY) fall sharply on global markets after South Africa increased the minimum black ownership requirement for local mines and set a 12-month deadline for compliance.

The government will raise the requirement to 30% from the current 26% to ensure more proceeds from South Africa’s natural resources flow to the black majority, the country's Mining Minister says.

Most mining companies reached the 26% level under previous versions of the rule but many of the black investors have since sold out; the government says the new rule will apply regardless of whether the companies sold shares or assets to black investors that later divested.