Adcetris/Opdivo combo shows positive effect in treatment-resistant Hodgkin lymphoma in mid-stage study

Results from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial assessing the combination of Seattle Genetics' (NASDAQ:SGEN) ADCETRIS (brentuximab) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with relapsed/refractory Hodgkin lymphoma (HL) showed a positive treatment effect. The data are being presented at the 14th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma in Lugano, Switzerland.

The objective response rate (ORR) In 59 response-evaluable patients was 85% (n=50/59), including 37 (63%) complete responders and 13 (22%) partial responders. Five patients were stable and four progressed.

Of the 62 patients enrolled, 61 (98%) received one or more doses of the study therapies. None remain on treatment and 94% (n=58/62) completed treatment. 60% (n=37/62) initiated an autologous stem cell transplant (ASCT) while 12 (19%) received an alternative salvage therapy after the combo treatment.

Prior to ASCT, the most common adverse events of any grade were nausea (56%), fatigue (43%), infusion-related reactions (36%), itchy skin (31%), headache (28%) and diarrhea, rash and vomiting (all 26%). Treatment-related serious adverse events occurred in five participants: pneumonitis and pyrexia (elevated body temperature)(two patients each), colitis, malaise, nausea, pneumonia, respiratory failure and sepsis (one each).

A Phase 3 study is in process.