ProQR presents R&D day highlights progress and introduces Axiomer, a novel proprietary RNA technology

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) announces that it will provide an update on its product candidates at an investor event today in New York, including an introduction of Axiomer, a novel RNA platform technology. ProQR’s pipeline now includes two clinical programs, one preclinical program and two programs ready to enter development.

Key program features and updates are:

Full data from the nasal potential difference study (NPD) for QR-010, ProQR’s lead molecule for Cystic Fibrosis (CF) will be presented, along with an update on the ongoing Phase 1b study. Steven M. Rowe, M.D., MSPH, a renowned expert in cystic fibrosis research, will discuss the importance of NPD as a biomarker and the unmet needs remaining in the CF treatment landscape.

Details of the clinical trial for QR-110 (Leber’s Congenital Amaurosis), ProQR’s lead molecule in the ophthalmology pipeline will be presented.

An update and data for the next four programs in the ophthalmology pipeline will be provided, including: QRX-411 and QRX-421 for Ushers syndrome, QRX-504 for Fuchs Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy and QRX-1011 for Stargardt’s Disease.

M. Peter Marinkovich, M.D., a dermatologist and Director of the Stanford EB disease clinic, will discuss the unmet need in dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa and the current treatment landscape. An update on key preclinical data, and an update on QRX-313 will also be provided.