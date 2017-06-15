Kroger sinks after guidance cut, Wal-Mart to blame?

Kroger (NYSE:KR) is down sharply after the company lowers profit guidance. The grocery store operator now expects full-year EPS of $2.00 to $2.05 vs. $2.21 to $2.25 prior and $2.19 consensus.

FIFO gross margin for Q1 came in at 22.10% vs. 22.28% expected.

Is Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) to blame? "We are driving our strategy of lowering costs to reinvest in ways that provide the right value to our customers," says Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen.

