ReneSola -2% as Q1 revenues, shipments broadly lower Q/Q and Y/Y

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) -2% premarket after reporting a larger than expected Q1 loss and disappointing Q2 guidance.

SOL sees Q2 revenues of $180M-$200M vs. $247M analyst consensus, with external wafer shipments of 220-240 MW and external module shipments of 230-250 MW.

For Q1, revenues fell 32.5% Q/Q and 40% Y/Y to $156M, primarily due to lower module ASPs and reduced product shipments to external customers, and gross margin was 1.1%, compared to 2.1% in Q4 2016 and 17.1% in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 external module shipments were 266.8 MW, down 19% Q/Q and 24% Y/Y, and total wafer shipments were 259.2 MW, down 15% Q/Q and 26% Y/Y.